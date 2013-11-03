Nov 3 Investors poured some $54.2 billion into
all equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in October,
the third-largest inflow on record, data from TrimTabs
Investment Research showed on Sunday.
All three of the largest monthly inflows into all equity
funds have occurred this year, and this year's inflow of $286
billion into all equity funds is the biggest since 2000,
TrimTabs added.
"When fund investors are as upbeat as they are now, a
short-term pullback would not be a surprise," said David
Santschi, chief executive officer at TrimTabs Investment
Research.
Fund Investors keep dumping bonds, however. Bond funds
posted five consecutive monthly outflows for the first time
since late 2003.
Outflows have picked up even though the average fund was up
1.3 percent in September and 0.9 percent in October, TrimTabs
said. Bond mutual funds and ETFs redeemed $13.5 billion in
October, almost triple the outflow of $4.9 billion in September,
the firm noted.
"We cannot emphasize enough how much recent outflows mark a
dramatic shift for the fixed-income world," Santschi said. Bond
funds have not posted five consecutive monthly outflows since
August 2003 to December 2003, TrimTabs said.
New offerings surged to $23.6 billion in past two weeks, and
Dealogic reports $4.3 billion already scheduled for this week,
according to the research.
The U.S. economy slowed in October, while real wages and
salaries climbed a scant 0.5 percent year over year, the
researched showed.
TrimTabs said its demand indicators suggest the U.S. stock
market may struggle to move much higher over the short-term but
that the longer-term uptrend is secure.
While the S&P 500 is up 23.5 percent year-to-date, TrimTabs
said its indicators do not point to a major sell-off anytime
soon.
TrimTabs said its Demand Index stood at 77.9 on Oct. 30, up
a bit from 73.6 a week earlier (readings above 50 are bullish).
Although the index did not rise much, TrimTabs said it
managed to clear the 75 threshold.
The short-term outlook is a lot less favorable, TrimTabs
said, noting exchange-traded funds flows suggest stocks will
have a tough time moving much higher.
Inflows into leveraged short exchange-traded funds stopped
in the past week, which is a cautionary sign from a contrarian
perspective, TrimTabs said.