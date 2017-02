Feb 23 China's Trina Solar Ltd posted a quarterly loss on Thursday as better-than-expected shipments of solar panels failed to offset steep declines in prices for the renewable energy systems.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $65.8 million, or 93 cents per share, versus a profit of $145.3 million, or $1.87 per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)