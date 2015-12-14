Dec 14 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd said on Monday it received a preliminary proposal from its chief executive and Shanghai Xingsheng Equity Investment & Management Co to take the company private.

Trina Solar said it received an offer of $11.60 per American Depositary share, a premium of about 21.5 percent to the stock's Friday close. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)