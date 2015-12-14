Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Dec 14 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd said on Monday it received a preliminary proposal from its chief executive and Shanghai Xingsheng Equity Investment & Management Co to take the company private.
Trina Solar said it received an offer of $11.60 per American Depositary share, a premium of about 21.5 percent to the stock's Friday close. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.