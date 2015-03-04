* Plans to set up low-cost plants outside China

* Expects to ramp up capacity in 2015

* Sees shipments of 4.4-4.6 GW, from 3.66 GW in 2014

* Shares rise 6 pct (Adds CFO quote, background; updates share)

By Shubhankar Chakravorty

March 4 Trina Solar Ltd said it plans to spin off its power plants business and take it public, joining a growing list of solar panel makers seeking a source of low-cost funding.

Investors pushed up the company's shares 6 percent on Wednesday, as such spinoffs normally lead to fat dividends.

Trina's U.S. rivals, SunPower Corp and First Solar Inc, said last week that they were in talks to set up a venture that would hold some of their power-generating assets.

A spinoff helps a parent company access cheap funding through an IPO and subsequent offerings.

Trina also said that it expects to set up low-cost plants outside China to ramp up production capacity this year, as it looks to counter U.S. and EU tariffs on products made in the Asian country.

The company said it expects to spend $250 million-$300 million on its manufacturing business and about $1.1 billion on the downstream, or power plants, business in 2015, Chief Financial Officer Teresa Tan said on a post-earnings call.

Trina was yet to decide on when and where it would list the downstream business, Tan said.

The company, which expects to add 500 megawatts (MW) of cell and 800 MW of panel production capacity this year, said it was eyeing locations in South East Asia, India and South America to help bypass the anti-dumping duties.

The United States last year set new import duties on China and Taiwan-made solar products after it was found that solar panels and cells were being sold too cheaply in the U.S. market.

Changzhou, China-based Trina said it expects panel shipments to rise to 4.4-4.6 gigawatt (GW) this year, from 3.66 GW in 2014.

The company forecast shipments of 840-870 MW for the first quarter. It shipped 1,098.8 MW in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Revenue jumped 34 percent to $705 million in the quarter.

Net profit attributable to Trina fell 31 percent to $10.6 million, or 13 cents per American depositary share, as operating expenses and cost of sales rose more than 30 percent.

Trina's shares were up about 3.3 percent at $11.45 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)