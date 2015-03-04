* Plans to set up low-cost plants outside China
* Expects to ramp up capacity in 2015
* Sees shipments of 4.4-4.6 GW, from 3.66 GW in 2014
* Shares rise 6 pct
By Shubhankar Chakravorty
March 4 Trina Solar Ltd said it plans to
spin off its power plants business and take it public, joining a
growing list of solar panel makers seeking a source of low-cost
funding.
Investors pushed up the company's shares 6 percent on
Wednesday, as such spinoffs normally lead to fat dividends.
Trina's U.S. rivals, SunPower Corp and First Solar
Inc, said last week that they were in talks to set up a
venture that would hold some of their power-generating assets.
A spinoff helps a parent company access cheap funding
through an IPO and subsequent offerings.
Trina also said that it expects to set up low-cost plants
outside China to ramp up production capacity this year, as it
looks to counter U.S. and EU tariffs on products made in the
Asian country.
The company said it expects to spend $250 million-$300
million on its manufacturing business and about $1.1 billion on
the downstream, or power plants, business in 2015, Chief
Financial Officer Teresa Tan said on a post-earnings call.
Trina was yet to decide on when and where it would list the
downstream business, Tan said.
The company, which expects to add 500 megawatts (MW) of cell
and 800 MW of panel production capacity this year, said it was
eyeing locations in South East Asia, India and South America to
help bypass the anti-dumping duties.
The United States last year set new import duties on China
and Taiwan-made solar products after it was found that solar
panels and cells were being sold too cheaply in the U.S. market.
Changzhou, China-based Trina said it expects panel shipments
to rise to 4.4-4.6 gigawatt (GW) this year, from 3.66 GW in
2014.
The company forecast shipments of 840-870 MW for the first
quarter. It shipped 1,098.8 MW in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31.
Revenue jumped 34 percent to $705 million in the quarter.
Net profit attributable to Trina fell 31 percent to $10.6
million, or 13 cents per American depositary share, as operating
expenses and cost of sales rose more than 30 percent.
Trina's shares were up about 3.3 percent at $11.45 in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)