Explosion and fire reported at Syncrude oil sands plant
CALGARY, Alberta, March 14 There was an explosion and fire at the Syncrude oil sands plant in northern Alberta on Tuesday, according to a contractor working on site who witnessed the incident.
Aug 26 Trina Solar Ltd reported its fourth-straight quarterly profit, helped largely by improving demand for its solar modules from China.
Net profit attributable to Trina Solar was $10.7 million, or 14 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $33.7 million, or 47 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
The Changzhou, China-based company's revenue rose about 18 percent to $519.4 million.
Module shipments rose to 943.3 megawatts (MW) in the quarter, up from 558 MW it shipped in first quarter.
Trina Solar began reporting profits from the third quarter of last year, driven by strong demand and stabilizing average selling prices globally.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
U.S ULSD FUTURES TURN POSITIVE IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED DRAW IN INVENTORIES
NEW YORK, March 14 Falling oil prices weighed on energy shares on Tuesday in the wake of a report of rising crude stocks, while the U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates.