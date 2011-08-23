* Q2 EPS $0.17 vs last yr $0.52

* Rev up 56 pct; lags Street

* Sees sequentially higher shipments (Rewrites throughout)

BANGALORE, Aug 23 China's Trina Solar Ltd expects margins to remain pressured but became the latest solar panel maker to signal a recovery in shipments in a sector hit by subsidy cuts in two of its biggest markets -- Germany and Italy.

Solar subsidy cuts earlier this year triggered a global glut of solar panels and drove down prices sharply, denting profits and stock prices at leading solar manufacturers.

Trina, which posted a sharp decline in second-quarter profit, is one of the world's lowest-cost manufacturers of solar panels and had margins above 30 percent for all of 2010.

The company's margins almost halved this year and second-quarter margins came in at 17 percent. The pressure on margins will not let up in the third quarter, when the company expects gross margins in the mid-to-high teens.

Solar companies like JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd , MEMC Electronic Materials Inc and First Solar Inc have warned the industry's rapid price declines will further hurt business.

But others like Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd , Yingli Green Energy , JinkoSolar Holding Co and ReneSola Ltd are beginning to see the outlook brightening.

The company expects to ship between 480-520 (megawatt) MW of PV modules in the third quarter. It shipped 396 MW in the second quarter.

Trina expects to raise in-house ingot and wafer production capacity to about 1.2 gigawatt (GW) from 1 GW as of July 31.

"We have seen substantial improvement in order pipeline from our distributors and large commercial and utility segment customers across Europe and North America," Chief Executive Jifan Gao said in a statement.

Net income for the second quarter fell 69 percent to $11.8 million, or 17 cents per ADS. Revenue rose 56 percent to $579.5 million, below analysts' average estimate of $593.92 million.

