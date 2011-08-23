(Follows alerts)

Aug 23 China's Trina Solar Ltd reported a 69 percent drop in its second-quarter profit, as subsidy cuts in Italy hurt the solar panel maker's margins.

"Our sales were affected by end-market financing and high industry inventory due in part to recently-issued regulatory revisions and reduction of solar subsidies in Italy," Chief Executive Jifan Gao said in a statement.

Quarterly net income was $11.8 million, or 17 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), compared with $38.7 million, or 52 cents per ADS, a year ago.

On that basis, Wall Street analysts had been expecting earnings of 42 cents per ADS, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 56 percent to $579.5 million, below analysts' average estimate of $593.92 million.

Earlier this month, Trina cut its outlook for second-quarter shipments and gross margins. The company said it expected module shipments of 395-397 megawatts and gross margins of 17-17.5 percent.

Shares of Trina Solar closed at $12.97 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.