Aug 23 China's Trina Solar Ltd reported
a 69 percent drop in its second-quarter profit, as subsidy cuts
in Italy hurt the solar panel maker's margins.
"Our sales were affected by end-market financing and high
industry inventory due in part to recently-issued regulatory
revisions and reduction of solar subsidies in Italy," Chief
Executive Jifan Gao said in a statement.
Quarterly net income was $11.8 million, or 17 cents per
American Depositary Share (ADS), compared with $38.7 million, or
52 cents per ADS, a year ago.
On that basis, Wall Street analysts had been expecting
earnings of 42 cents per ADS, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 56 percent to $579.5 million, below analysts'
average estimate of $593.92 million.
Earlier this month, Trina cut its outlook for second-quarter
shipments and gross margins. The company said it expected module
shipments of 395-397 megawatts and gross margins of 17-17.5
percent.
Shares of Trina Solar closed at $12.97 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
