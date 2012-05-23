BRIEF-City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
* City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
May 23 China-based Trina Solar Ltd posted a quarterly loss on lower shipments and a drop in solar panel prices.
First-quarter net loss was $29.8 million, or 42 cents per American Depositary share (ADS), compared with an income of $47.7 million, or 63 cents per ADS, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue fell 37 percent to $349.9 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.