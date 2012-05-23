May 23 China-based Trina Solar Ltd posted a quarterly loss on lower shipments and a drop in solar panel prices.

First-quarter net loss was $29.8 million, or 42 cents per American Depositary share (ADS), compared with an income of $47.7 million, or 63 cents per ADS, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell 37 percent to $349.9 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)