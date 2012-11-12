BRIEF-Wabco's Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Wabco’S sales growth in 2016 solidly outperforms global commercial vehicle market; provides guidance for 2017
Nov 12 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd slashed its forecast for third-quarter shipments and gross margins, days after the United States approved duties on billions of dollars of solar equipment imports from China.
The company estimated that gross margins would be between break even and 1.5 percent, lower than its prior outlook of middle-single digits.
Trina Solar faces duties of about 23.75 percent in the United States.
* Michael Krensavage reports 7.2 percent stake in RTI Surgical Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 Barclays Plc and Citigroup approached South African antitrust investigators with information relating to alleged rigging of the rand, two sources told Reuters on Friday.