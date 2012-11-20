* Cuts full-year module shipment outlook to 1.55-1.6 GW
* Sees 4th-qtr module shipments of 380-400 MW vs 380 MW in
3rd qtr
* 3rd-qtr loss $0.81/ADS vs $0.45/ADS year ago
* Revenue down 38 percent
* Shares fall 6 percent in early trading
Nov 20 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd
reported a fifth straight quarterly loss and cut its
full-year shipment outlook for the second time in four months as
it struggles with weak panel prices and faces import duties in
the United States.
The United States earlier this month imposed duties on
billions of dollars of solar equipment imports from China,
compounding problems for companies such as Trina, who have been
hit by a near 75 percent drop in panel prices in the last four
years.
Demand dropped in top market Europe even as companies
rapidly scaled up capacity, creating a glut that sent panel
prices into a tailspin and eroded margins across the industry.
Trina said in September that it would separate its
photovoltaic module and systems units to reduce costs, and
warned that it would cut an unspecified number of jobs.
The company said on Tuesday it had reduced headcount during
the quarter but did not specify the size of the job cuts.
Several solar companies, including No.1 panel maker Suntech
Power Holdings, SunPower Corp and LDK Solar Co
Ltd, have slashed jobs this year.
"We will continue to identify cost reductions into 2013,"
Chief Financial Officer Terry Wang said on a conference call
with analysts.
Trina said it was looking at generating 20 percent of 2013
gross revenue from its projects systems business, which develops
and builds power plants.
Smaller peer Canadian Solar Inc last week said it
was looking towards the more lucrative business of building
power plants to drive growth.
Trina has signed power purchase agreements for about 100
megawatts (MW) to 200 MW of utility scale projects in the United
States, CFO Wang said.
The company has also inked framework agreements with local
municipal governments in China for multi-year power plant
development projects. The projects are likely to be built in
2013 and 2014.
"We've seen just about every module producer talk about
moving downstream into the project business. I think it will be
more difficult than a lot of the commentary we're hearing," said
Raymond James analyst Alex Morris.
"In the U.S., for example, there simply may not be as many
opportunities at large utility-scale projects as there were in
the past."
Trina shares fell 6 percent to $2.26 in early trading on
Tuesday. The stock has lost nearly two-thirds of its value this
year.
NO IMPROVEMENT
Trina, a sponsor of the Renault Formula One team, said it
expects to ship between 1.55 gigawatts (GW) and 1.6 GW of
modules this year, lower than its prior forecast of 1.75 GW to
1.80 GW.
Trina, which has been slapped with combined U.S. duties of
23.75 percent, said fourth-quarter gross margin would be similar
to the 0.8 percent it reported in the third quarter.
"The biggest surprise of the quarter was just how bad fourth
quarter was going to be - essentially flat with third quarter
levels. We had been looking for some marked improvement," said
Raymond James' Morris.
The recently imposed U.S. tariffs apply to solar cells used
to make panels. A number of Chinese companies have started
sourcing cells from outside of China to avoid the duties.
Trina, however, said it expects fourth-quarter manufacturing
costs to be lower than in the third quarter as it had
renegotiated some of its long-term silicon supply agreements.
Non-silicon manufacturing costs in the third quarter rose by
2 cents to 54 cents per watt due to under-utilization of the
company's manufacturing capacities.
The company's net loss widened to $57.5 million, or 81 cents
per American depositary share (ADS), in the third quarter, from
$31.5 million, or 45 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 38 percent to $298 million.