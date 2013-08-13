Aug 13 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd
said it would supply 1.1 million solar panels to Sempra
Energy's 345-megawatt (MW) Copper Mountain Solar 3
project in Nevada.
Trina Solar's bigger rival, U.S.-based First Solar Inc
, had earlier clinched deals to supply panels to two
other solar plants developed by Sempra Energy -- 150-MW Copper
Mountain 2 and 58-MW Copper Mountain 1.
Trina Solar did not specify how much revenue the deal would
generate.
China-made solar panels sell at an average of about 66 cents
per watt, according to industry estimates.
Shares of Trina Solar were up 5 percent before the bell.
They closed at $7.55 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.