Nov 21 TrinCan Capital Corp : * Agrees to make offer to acquire markinch resources inc * Total value of offer for all of outstanding markinch shares is about $5.6

million * To acquire all of outstanding common shares of markinch on the basis of 2.5

common shares of TrinCan per markinch share * Says burkhard franz will continue as chairman and CEO of TrinCan * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage