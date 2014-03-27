March 27 Shares of cloud-based payroll processor TriNet Group Inc rose as much as 16 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $1.26 billion.

The California-based company raised about $240 million after its initial public offering was priced at $16 per share, the mid point of its expected range.

TriNet's shares opened at $18.50 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank were lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)