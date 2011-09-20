* CL Financial hit by liquidity problems in global crisis
* Trinidad and Tobago took over firm's management in 2009
* Company problems led to costly government interventions
PORT OF SPAIN, Sept 20 The cost of a government
bailout of the Caribbean's biggest private business
conglomerate after its collapse during the global economic
crisis is likely to rise to more than $3 billion, an official
said on Tuesday.
Two years ago, the government of Trinidad and Tobago took
over the management of CL Financial (CLF), whose financial
troubles sent economic shock waves across the Caribbean.
The company, founded in 1993 by Trinidad-born entrepreneur
Lawrence Duprey, once held billions of dollars in assets in a
portfolio of more than 60 companies in the Caribbean, Europe,
the Middle East and Asia.
But it fell into serious liquidity problems when the
worldwide financial crisis set in, forcing Trinidad and Tobago,
a leading Caribbean oil and gas producer, to inject $1.2
billion into the company.
The government will likely need to add another $2 billion
to the bailout plan, said a source at Trinidad and Tobago's
finance ministry who requested anonymity.
CL Financial's business interests included banking and
financial services, insurance, energy, real estate, forestry,
insurance, medical services and retail.
The company helped transform Duprey into a billionaire and
one of the Caribbean's leading entrepreneurs.
CL Financial's collapse has had a large spillover effect on
other countries in a region of predominately small and fragile
economies that were hard hit by the global recession.
Some of its subsidiaries, which included the Colonial Life
Insurance Company (CLICO) and the British American Insurance
Company (BAICO), drew money from individuals and countries from
across the Caribbean.
The insurance subsidiaries "took in funds via deposit-like
investment products as well as through traditional insurance
and pension products and channeled these to over-leveraged
sister companies and real estate developments which sharply
lost value during the global crisis," the International
Monetary Fund said in a report earlier this year.
The impact rippled across 15 Caribbean states, leading some
governments to carry out costly government interventions in
regional subsidiaries.
"The collapse of CL Financial has had a devastating impact
on much of the Caribbean, and has been costly to governments,
public and private pension schemes, bank and non-bank financial
institutions and individuals," the IMF said in March.
It has "placed at risk the assets of a wide range of
depositors, investors and policyholders, including individuals,
corporate and public pension schemes and financial
institutions," it said.
The IMF said the final financial cost could be as high as
10 percent of Trinidad and Tobago's gross domestic product.
