* Limited state of emergency in effect in some areas

* Dusk-to-dawn curfew in parts of oil-rich nation

* Premier cites "wanton acts of violence and lawlessness"

By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar

PORT OF SPAIN, Aug 22 The government of Trinidad and Tobago has declared a limited state of emergency rule in a bid to halt a surge in violent crime linked to the drug trade in the oil-rich country.

"The nation will not be held to ransom by marauding groups of thugs bent on creating havoc on our society," said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who announced the measure suspending some constitutional guarantees on Sunday night.

She said emergency rule, including a dusk-to-dawn curfew and enhanced powers for authorities to conduct search and seizure operations and make arrests in parts of the twin-island nation, had been provoked by "gang activity" and "wanton acts of violence and lawlessness."

The bloodletting included the killing of 11 people over the weekend, Persad-Bissessar added, saying that helped trigger her decision to give the police and military emergency powers.

"I do not believe that anyone of us can continue to wake up every morning to see the blood of our children on the soil of our land and so there comes a time I believe in the history of a nation where we have to take very strong action," the prime minister said in her nationally televised announcement.

Persad-Bissessar linked the crime spree in the southern Caribbean nation to recent drug seizures and to violent reprisals against a crackdown by police on the use of Trinidad as a transshipment point for South American cocaine headed to Europe and the United States.

"These large sums of money do not just disappear from the drug trade without consequences," she said.

She did not elaborate but Trinidad and Tobago, which is a leading supplier of liquefied natural gas to the United States, has long been considered a hotspot for drug and arms smuggling through the Caribbean. (Editing by Eric Beech)