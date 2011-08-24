* Detainees include nearly 60 suspected gang members
* Arrests made under limited state of emergency
* Government hopes to "snuff out the lifeblood" of gangs
By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
PORT OF SPAIN, Aug 24 Authorities rounded up
nearly 120 people in Trinidad and Tobago after imposing
emergency rule on the oil-rich Caribbean nation this week to
halt a spike in violent crime.
Police Commissioner Dwayne Gibbs said 117 criminal suspects
were detained between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning,
including at least 56 purported gang members on charges ranging
from drug possession and trafficking to illegal weapons
possession.
They were arrested under the limited state of emergency
announced by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Sunday,
which gave the police and military broad powers to conduct
search and seizure operations and make arrests.
The provisional suspension of some constitutional
guarantees came in response to a spate of murders blamed on the
drug trade and turf wars over smuggling routes through Trinidad
and Tobago, which is a trans-shipment point for South American
cocaine headed to Europe and the United States.
The twin-island southern Caribbean country, which is a
leading supplier of liquefied natural gas to the United States,
has faced a growing threat from heavily armed street gangs.
Attorney General Anand Ramlogan urged gang members to lay
down their arms and get on the right side of the law. Despite
potential reprisals, he suggested they help police uncover drug
and weapons caches.
"If you share with us, information on a gang, not only will
you be able to come out of that gang but we can snuff out the
lifeblood and very existence of gangs so that you can be able
to have a life of your own," Ramlogan told a news conference on
Wednesday.
Authorities last imposed a state of emergency in Trinidad
and Tobago in July 1990 when members of a local extremist
Muslim group, Jamaat al Muslimeen, attempted a coup.
(Editing by Bill Trott)