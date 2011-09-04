* State of emergency declared to fight violent crime
* More than 1,400 people detained under emergency so far
* Premier calls violent crime "a clear and present danger"
By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
PORT OF SPAIN, Sept 4 Lawmakers in Trinidad and
Tobago approved a three-month extension of a state of emergency
on Sunday after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said it
had averted "a criminal uprising" in the energy-rich country.
The measure, suspending some constitutional guarantees and
giving the police and military sweeping powers to make arrests,
was first declared on Aug. 21 and had been due to expire on
Monday.
Parliament approved the three-month extension with a simple
majority vote after Persad-Bissessar said the "criminal
underworld" was bent on sowing "bloodshed and mayhem" in the
south Caribbean country.
Trinidad, a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas to
the United States, has faced a growing crime problem stemming
from heavily armed street gangs.
Members of the opposition People's National Movement voted
against the extension of the emergency rule, saying it was
unfairly targeting black communities in the twin-island nation,
which is divided almost equally between descendants of black
Africans and East Indians.
But Persad-Bissessar told a parliamentary debate the
emergency, which has led to more than 1,400 arrests so far, was
strictly aimed at halting runaway crime.
It was clamped on the country after police blamed a recent
spate of murders on the drug trade and turf wars over smuggling
routes through Trinidad and Tobago, which is a trans-shipment
point for South American cocaine headed to Europe and the
United States.
In her comments to parliament, Persad-Bissessar said the
emergency was also required to prevent violent reprisals
against the police and other authorities for recent drug
seizures in Trinidad.
"The nation had been saved from a criminal uprising of
untold proportions. That did not occur. It was stopped in its
tracks with the state of emergency," Persad-Bissessar said.
"The threat to public safety, law and order was real and
imminent. The planned retaliation by the gangs involved in the
drug trade represented a clear and present danger to national
security and innocent law-abiding citizens of this country,"
she said.
(Writing by Tom Brown; Editing by Eric Beech)