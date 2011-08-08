* Natural gas production expected to return to normal

* Growth also expected in tourism, construction

By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar

PORT OF SPAIN, Aug 8 Trinidad and Tobago expects 1.2 percent economic growth for 2011 despite a first-quarter decline, Central Bank Governor Ewart Williams said on Monday.

That projection is based on increased energy sector output as natural gas production returns to normal levels with the completion of major upgrades to natural gas facilities, he said. It also relies on rising tourism and increased domestic construction.

The Caribbean nation's economy declined 1.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, contrasting with a 1.9 percent growth in the corresponding quarter last year. It ended 2010 with a 0.6 percent decline.

Weak economic performance in the first quarter was blamed on a 2.7 percent decline in the energy sector due to temporary shutdowns at BHP Billiton (BLT.L) and BP Trinidad and Tobago (BP.L) for upgrade and maintenance work and a 0.8 percent decline in the non-energy sector.

In the first quarter of 2010, the energy sector grew by 5.4 percent while the non-energy sector declined by 0.6 percent. In 2010 as a whole, energy grew by 1.7 percent while non-energy declined by 2.3 percent.

In the first quarter of this year, crude oil production fell to 96,000 barrels per day compared with 105,000 barrels in the corresponding period in 2010. Production of natural gas was 4,307.0 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) in the first quarter of 2011 compared with 4,401 mmcf/d in the same period in 2010.

Williams told reporters that the 2011 growth projection could be at risk if trade unions make good on threats to declare a general strike over protracted wage talks, or if government fails to sustain its public sector investment program. (Editing by Jane Sutton; Editing by Gary Hill)