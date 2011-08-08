* Natural gas production expected to return to normal
* Growth also expected in tourism, construction
By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
PORT OF SPAIN, Aug 8 Trinidad and Tobago
expects 1.2 percent economic growth for 2011 despite a
first-quarter decline, Central Bank Governor Ewart Williams
said on Monday.
That projection is based on increased energy sector output
as natural gas production returns to normal levels with the
completion of major upgrades to natural gas facilities, he
said. It also relies on rising tourism and increased domestic
construction.
The Caribbean nation's economy declined 1.7 percent in the
first quarter of this year, contrasting with a 1.9 percent
growth in the corresponding quarter last year. It ended 2010
with a 0.6 percent decline.
Weak economic performance in the first quarter was blamed
on a 2.7 percent decline in the energy sector due to temporary
shutdowns at BHP Billiton (BLT.L) and BP Trinidad and Tobago
(BP.L) for upgrade and maintenance work and a 0.8 percent
decline in the non-energy sector.
In the first quarter of 2010, the energy sector grew by 5.4
percent while the non-energy sector declined by 0.6 percent. In
2010 as a whole, energy grew by 1.7 percent while non-energy
declined by 2.3 percent.
In the first quarter of this year, crude oil production
fell to 96,000 barrels per day compared with 105,000 barrels in
the corresponding period in 2010. Production of natural gas
was 4,307.0 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) in the first
quarter of 2011 compared with 4,401 mmcf/d in the same period
in 2010.
Williams told reporters that the 2011 growth projection
could be at risk if trade unions make good on threats to
declare a general strike over protracted wage talks, or if
government fails to sustain its public sector investment
program.
