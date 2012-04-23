* Petrotrin looking for new sources of oil
* Trinidad oil production declining
* Government study indicates significant reservoirs
By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
PORT OF SPAIN, April 23, Trinidad and Tobago's
2012 deep water bid round for six oil and gas blocks began on
Monday with strong international interest, from international
oil and gas companies, Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine said.
Ramnarine said the bid round, which closes at the end of
July, carries "the hope and future of the national energy
sector" as there is major potential for hydrocarbon discoveries
in the marine acreages off the northeast and eastern coast of
the twin-island Caribbean state.
The blocks, located in water depths of between 2,000 and
11,500 feet (600-3,500 metres) were also close to proven oil and
gas fields. A government-commissioned study also showed
reservoirs in the deep waters containing significant quantities
of oil and gas.
The official launch of the bid round followed a series of
road shows that saw 22 nominations already registered by
international oil and gas companies, Ramnarine said.
The state energy company, Petrotrin, has embarked on an
aggressive drilling campaign to locate sources of oil to boost
the country's declining production, which fell to 85,000 barrels
of oil per day this year down from 145,000 bpd in 2000.
A 2010 gas audit conducted by U.S.-based Ryder Scott also
showed that the country's proven reserves dropped to 13.4
trillion cubic feet (TCF) from 14.4 tcf in 2009 and 15.4 TCF in
2008.
Last month, Petrotrin announced an offshore find estimated
at 48 million barrels of light and heavy crude. Bayfield Energy
also announced it struck oil and gas in its Galeota Licence, off
the southeast coast of Trinidad.
Ramnarine said a number of companies will drill 14
exploration wells and carry out six seismic programmes during
the year.
(Reporting By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar; Editing By David Adams
and Leslie Gevirtz)