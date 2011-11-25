* Exports continue despite high alert after alleged plot

* Trinidad & Tobago biggest supplier of LNG to US

NEW YORK Nov 25 Operations were unaffected at Trinidad and Tobago's liquefied natural gas export plant on Friday, despite a high security alert following an alleged attempt to assassinate the prime minister.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said on Thursday the country's law enforcement officials foiled a plot involving army soldiers and police officers to assassinate her and other government officials.

But LNG exports from the Caribbean nation, the biggest supplier of the shipped fuel to the United States, continue, operator Atlantic LNG said on Friday.

"Operations are running as normal. We have not enhanced security arrangements at our Point Fortin facility," an Atlantic LNG spokesman said. "We continue to monitor the situation and maintain our ongoing liaison with the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard."

Trinidad and Tobago, which began exporting LNG in 1999, ships the super-cooled gas all over the globe, including to import terminals along U.S. East and Gulf Coasts.

The United States is expected to import 136 billion cubic feet of LNG from Trinidad and Tobago this year, about 39 percent of total U.S. imports, according to Waterborne Energy analysts who monitor tanker flows.

Atlantic LNG is made up of four production units, called trains. Shareholders include BG Group BG.L, BP (BP.L), GDF Suez GSZ.PA, Repsol (REP.MC). (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Marguerita Choy)