NEW YORK Nov 25 Operations were unaffected at
Trinidad and Tobago's liquefied natural gas export plant on
Friday, despite a high security alert following an alleged
attempt to assassinate the prime minister.
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said on Thursday the
country's law enforcement officials foiled a plot involving
army soldiers and police officers to assassinate her and other
government officials.
But LNG exports from the Caribbean nation, the biggest
supplier of the shipped fuel to the United States, continue,
operator Atlantic LNG said on Friday.
"Operations are running as normal. We have not enhanced
security arrangements at our Point Fortin facility," an
Atlantic LNG spokesman said. "We continue to monitor the
situation and maintain our ongoing liaison with the Trinidad
and Tobago Coast Guard."
Trinidad and Tobago, which began exporting LNG in 1999,
ships the super-cooled gas all over the globe, including to
import terminals along U.S. East and Gulf Coasts.
The United States is expected to import 136 billion cubic
feet of LNG from Trinidad and Tobago this year, about 39
percent of total U.S. imports, according to Waterborne Energy
analysts who monitor tanker flows.
Atlantic LNG is made up of four production units, called
trains. Shareholders include BG Group BG.L, BP (BP.L), GDF
Suez GSZ.PA, Repsol (REP.MC).
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Marguerita Choy)