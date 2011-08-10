* New audit puts proved gas reserves at 13.4 tcf

* Trinidad struggling to increase oil and gas output

* Officials from Brazil's Petrobras to visit in September

By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar

PORT OF SPAIN, Aug 10 Trinidad and Tobago must find ways to boost exploration and open new markets to halt a steady decline in its natural gas reserves, the country's new energy minister said on Wednesday.

Trinidad, a leading Caribbean oil and gas producer, has been struggling for years to boost output in its energy sector, which accounts for some 40 percent of gross domestic product and is the twin-island nation's largest destination of foreign direct investment.

New data released on Wednesday showed Trinidad's proved gas reserves fell for a fourth straight year in 2010, slipping to 13.4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from 14.4 tcf in 2009.

Probable reserves were estimated at 7.6 tcf, down from 8 tcf last year and possible reserves were steady at 6 tcf, according to an audit by the U.S.-based petroleum consultant Ryder Scott.

Trinidad is also grappling with reduced demand and lower prices in the United States, the top export market for its liquefied natural gas.

"If there was a major gas discovery in this country, there is simply no or little market for that gas," said Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine.

"Quite simply, we cannot expect that companies would spend hundreds of millions of dollars to explore, appraise and develop reserves and have no market for that natural gas," he added.

BP Trinidad and Tobago, a subsidiary of energy major BP Plc (BP.L), is the largest natural gas producer in the country.

Larry McHalffey, Ryder Scott's senior petroleum engineer, said Trinidad needs to speed up efforts to build up reserves.

"Field activities to bring proved underdeveloped, probable and possible reserves on-line is becoming more critical," he said.

Facing falling oil and natural gas reserves, Trinidad has been trying to attract new investments, and plans to hold a deepwater bid round in October.

Ramnarine said officials from Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) plan to visit Trinidad in September to discuss deepwater exploration and refinery opportunities.

He said he hoped to convince Petrobras to participate in the bidding.

Trinidad saw no exploration drilling of gas last year but drilling operations at several potential gas blocks believed to contain more than 5 tcf of gas should begin in the second and third quarter of 2012, Ramnarine said.

According to central bank figures released on Monday, crude oil production in the first quarter of this year fell to 96,000 barrels per day compared with 105,000 barrels in the corresponding period in 2010.

Production of natural gas was 4,307.0 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) in the first quarter of 2011 compared with 4,401 mmcf/d in the same period in 2010.

Trinidad and Tobago's economy is expected to grow 1.2 percent this year despite a first-quarter decline, Central Bank Governor Ewart Williams said. [ID:nN1E77721M] (Editing by Kevin Gray and David Gregorio)