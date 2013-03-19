PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, March 19 Operations at Trinidad and Tobago's lone oil refinery and production wells ground to a halt as workers ramped up a week-old protest on Tuesday over outstanding payments and the company's hiring and promotion practices.

State-owned Petrotrin said it is losing an estimated $16 million daily from the shutdown of the refinery, which is also undermining its reputation as a reliable supplier of oil and oil products to the Caribbean and Central America.

"Further costs will continue to be incurred as it will take approximately two weeks for a plant, which is shut-down to be brought back on stream while wells and facilities that go off production will require interventions for restoration," Petrotrin said in a statement.

The workers bargaining body, the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) called the protest following months of talks with the company on various issues including pay.

The company says it owes the workers no money due to financial losses. "Petrotrin maintains its position that, based on the audited financial statements, there was a loss for that year and, based on the collective bargaining agreement, there was no variable pay due," the company stated.

Petrotrin also said it was making contingency plans "to maintain a reliable supply of products to all markets."

Prior to the work stoppages, Petrotrin had been operating at increasingly improving performance levels, with refinery capacity of 160,000 barrels oil per day and total daily production of 36,000 barrels of oil.

OWTU's President Ancel Roget said workers are prepared to remain on the picket line until the issues were resolved.