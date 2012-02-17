(Fixes typo in taxi, fourth paragraph)
* Workers at state-owned oil company threatening strike
* Oil workers want higher wages, strike could begin Saturday
* Trinidad and Tobago is leading Caribbean oil producer
By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
PORT OF SPAIN, Feb 17 Long lines of cars
formed at gas stations in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday as
panicked motorists stocked up on fuel a day before workers at
the country's state-owned oil company are set to go on strike
demanding higher wages.
Oil workers at Petrotrin, which produces the largest share
of Trinidad's oil production, served a strike notice earlier
this week after wage negotiations between the workers union and
the company broke down.
Lines of cars snaked into gas stations across Trinidad and
Tobago, a leading Caribbean oil and gas producer, with people
looking to fill up their tanks and plastic containers with
gasoline.
"We can't take a chance with these Petrotrin workers," said
Raymond Villareal, a taxi driver. "I don't want to be caught
without gas in my car. This is my livelihood we're talking
about."
The possible strike also comes days before Carnival
celebrations start in the twin-island nation.
Petrotrin exports oil products to the Caribbean and Central
American markets. The company also contributes the bulk of
Trinidad and Tobago's oil production of 92,000 barrels per day.
Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine assured Trinidadians
contingency plans were in place to ensure sufficient supplies of
fuel in the event of a strike.
Ramnarine said Petrotrin has been importing fuel in recent
months after several Petrotrin plants were shut down for
routine maintenance and upgrade work.
Union calls for higher wages are the latest to hit
Petrotrin.
Last October, refining at Petrotrin ground to a halt for
about two weeks when workers protesting the slow pace of wage
negotiations failed to show up for work.
(Editing By Kevin Gray)