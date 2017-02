PORT OF SPAIN Oct 11 Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned oil company Petrotrin said on Tuesday its 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) Pointe-a-Pierre refinery would resume refining operations later this week after a shutdown caused by a labor protest.

"In the interest of safety and insurance requirements, 12 plants were taken off. The plants are currently going up and we expect refining operations to commence later this week," Petrotrin spokesman David Cooker told Reuters. (Reporting by Linda Hutchinson-Jafar; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Bob Burgdorfer)