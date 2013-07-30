PORT OF SPAIN, July 30 A former FIFA vice president, Jack Warner, has been elected to the Trinidad and Tobago parliament for a seat that he had resigned from because of a bribery scandal that rocked world soccer's governing body two years ago.

Warner stepped down as Trinidad and Tobago's minister of National Security in April and as chairman of the United National Congress, the major party in the Caribbean country's coalition government.

He also gave up his parliamentary seat following a damning report by CONCACAF, the confederation responsible for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, which published detailed allegations of financial mismanagement by Warner.

Warner mounted his political comeback by contesting the seat in a central region by-election on Monday under his newly formed Independent Liberal Party. He thanked supporters for the "resounding victory" over the ruling party candidate with almost 70 per cent of the votes cast.

Warner stepped down as CONCACAF president and as FIFA vice-president in 2011 after a "cash-for-votes" scandal during FIFA President Sepp Blatter's re-election campaign against his wealthy challenger, Mohammed Bin Hammam of Qatar.

Since then Warner, Bin Hammam and others including Brazilian Riccardo Teixera, Paraguayan Nicolas Leoz and Chuck Blazer of the United States have all left FIFA.

The Caribbean politician was never charged in the scandal, and enjoys no immunity from prosecution as a member of parliament.

Warner will join opposition ranks in parliament alongside the People's National Movement, which holds 12 of the 41 seats. The ruling People's Partnership government now has 28 seats.

The FBI has also been examining more than $500,000 in payments made by the Caribbean Football Union over the past 20 years to an offshore company linked to Warner, according to law enforcement sources.

The precise reasons for many of those payments is unclear. Warner has told the media in Trinidad that the payments were legitimate. (Editing by David Adams and Grant McCool)