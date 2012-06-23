By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
PORT OF SPAIN, June 23 Former FIFA Vice
President Jack Warner, who resigned from soccer's international
governing body following a cash-for-votes scandal last year, has
been appointed as Trinidad and Tobago's new national security
minister.
In a Friday night Cabinet shake-up, the second in two years,
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar moved Warner from his post
as minister of public works and infrastructure to take over the
national security ministry and tackle the country's high crime
rate.
Persad-Bissessar said the changes in her government will
bring about improved performance in major ministries.
Warner, 68, is chairman of the United National Congress, the
major partner in the coalition government.
He replaced retired Brigadier John Sandy, the national
security minister who oversaw a state of emergency and curfew in
hot spot criminal areas last year in a campaign to reduce
murders and other crimes.
Warner was also president of the Confederation of North,
Central American and Caribbean Association Football, or
CONCACAF, for 21 years and resigned from all his soccer
positions in 2011.
He had been suspended by FIFA pending an investigation into
a cash-for-votes scandal while Mohammed Bin Hammam of Qatar was
campaigning for the FIFA presidency last year. Warner and Hammam
were accused of trying to bribe Caribbean soccer officials
during a meeting in Trinidad, allegations that both men have
repeatedly denied.
