By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
| PORT OF SPAIN, Sept 7
general elections in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday as the ruling
party and the opposition face a too-close-to-call race for
control of the Caribbean country's 41-seat parliament.
Tracking polls published in local newspapers predict that
victory will go to the party that wins a handful of closely
contested constituencies in the oil-rich twin-island nation.
Just over one million people are eligible to cast votes for
candidates contesting the seats - 39 in Trinidad and 2 in
Tobago.
The two main groups contesting the elections are the ruling
coalition led prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the
United National Congress (UNC) and the People's National
Movement (PNM), the country's oldest political organization,
which has had several terms in government.
A fringe party, the Independent Liberal Party, is led by
disgraced ex-FIFA Vice-President Jack Warner, who is facing
extradition to the United States on a dozen corruption charges.
Warner is also a candidate in the Chaguanas East seat in the
Central region.
Political scientist Bishnu Ragoonath said polls show about
10 or 11 constituencies with no clear majority support for
either of the two dominant political parties.
The campaign has centered around a range of issues, from
social policies to accusations of government corruption,
including contracts to businesses linked to the UNC's election
campaign.
The campaign has barely touched on management of the economy
even though the winning party will face the challenge of
managing a budget with lower oil prices.
"The next government which gets into office after next
Monday has to produce a budget 50 days later, and they will be
challenged to work with a budget that is pegged to low oil
prices," said Ragoonath.
The Trinidad and Tobago economy is largely dependent on oil
and gas revenues for its foreign exchange.
(Editing by David Adams and Ken Wills)