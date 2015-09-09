By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
PORT OF SPAIN, Sept 9 Keith Rowley was sworn
into office as prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago on
Wednesday following his party's victory in Monday's general
elections.
Rowley, a 65-year old vulcanologist, led the People's
National Movement (PNM) to victory when it won 23 of the 41
parliamentary seats in the oil-rich twin-island Caribbean
nation.
The incumbent United National Congress/Congress of the
People won 18 electoral seats and was ousted from power after
one term in office.
Also taking the oath of office on Wednesday were Faris
al-Rawi as the country's Attorney General and retired army
major-general Edmund Dillon as Minister of National Security.
The rest of the Cabinet will be installed on Friday.
Rowley said the first order of business for his new
government was getting the 2015/2016 oil-pegged budget passed in
the Parliament which reopens in two weeks.
"The budget will take priority," he told reporters following
his swearing-in ceremony.
During the elections campaigning, Rowley said falling oil
prices will be a challenge and warned that there would be
difficult times ahead for the country.
