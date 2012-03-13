HONG KONG, March 13 High-end menswear
retailer Trinity Ltd, which completed its purchase of
Italy's Cerruti fashion house last year, on Tuesday posted a
50.5 percent rise in 2011 profit and said it aimed to buy more
luxury brands to fuel China expansion.
"Whether through full acquisition, licensing, or
joint-venture agreements, the group will also continue to look
for new brands to add to the Trinity portfolio, with its focus
remaining on high-end to luxury brands," chairman Victor Fung
said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
"The group will continue to enter new cities and will expand
its reach in existing cities at a maintainable pace," Fung said.
He held a "cautiously optimistic" outlook over the Greater China
market despite "a slowdown in growth was noticed."
Trinity, a sister company of consumer goods exporter and
logistics consultant Li & Fung Ltd, said its 2011 net
profit rose to HK$513 million ($66.12 million), from HK$341
million a year ago.
Revenues surged 29.6 percent to HK$2.61 billion due mainly
to 19.5 percent in same-store sales growth in Greater China. It
was also boosted by licensing income, representing 3.1 percent
of the revenue, from Cerruti, which it acquired in March 2011.
Trinity operates under various brand names including Kent &
Curwen, Cerruti 1881, Gieves & Hawkes, D'URBAN, Intermezzo and
Altea. It operates 460 stores retail stores, of which 374 are in
mainland China as of the end of 2011, plus another 43 stores in
South Korea and Southeast Asia under joint ventures with Italian
luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo.
Trinity said its exclusive distribution agreements to sell
Ferragamo products in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand
and Indonesia would expire by end-2012 and the two companies are
examining ways to continue their partnership.
Last December, Trinity said it would meet with Ferragamo to
discuss extending their partnership.
Shares of Trinity climbed 0.78 percent on Tuesday, against a
0.97 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 7.7586 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Matt Driskill)