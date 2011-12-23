HONG KONG Dec 23 High-end menswear
retailer Trinity Ltd said it would meet with Italian
luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo to discuss
extending their partnership upon the expiry of an exclusive
distribution agreement next year.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday, Trinity said
the agreement on the sale of Ferragamo products in South Korea,
Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia would expire by
end-2012.
Trinity, sister company of consumer goods exporter and
logistics consultant Li & Fung Ltd, said earlier it
was looking to acquire more heritage brands in Europe to fuel
its expansion in China.
Last December, it bought Italian fashion house Cerruti for
$70 million. It also owns British clothing brands Kent & Curwen
and Gieves & Hawkes, and Japan's D'Urban.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)