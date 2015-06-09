(Adds comment from plaintiff's lawyer, background)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, June 9 A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered
Trinity Industries Inc to pay $663.4 million after a
federal jury found it liable for failing to tell a government
highway agency about changes made to a widely used guardrail
system that raised safety concerns.
U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Texas tripled the
$175 million jurors had unanimously ordered Trinity to pay last
October, to $525 million, and added $138.4 million in civil
penalties over its ET-Plus guardrail head system. Gilstrap also
rejected the company's bid to overturn the original verdict.
A spokesman for Trinity, Jeff Eller, said the company
believes that no fraud had been committed and that it will seek
to reverse the judgment.
In October, a federal jury in Marshall, Texas, found Trinity
liable of violating the False Claims Act for failing to tell the
Federal Highway Administration about changes it made in 2005 to
ET-Plus rail heads, which are found at the ends of guardrails.
Plaintiff Joshua Harman, a guardrail installer and Trinity
competitor, said in his 2012 lawsuit that the changes could
cause guardrails to pierce vehicles rather than absorb their
impact, endangering occupants. The U.S. government declined to
intervene in the case, leaving Harman to pursue it on his own.
Harman said that Trinity did not disclose the changes or
properly test the modified units, and that the company falsely
certified that the ET-Plus was approved for federal
reimbursement 16,771 times.
Penalties for false certification under the False Claims Act
can range from $5,500 to $11,000 per violation. In Tuesday's
order, Gilstrap said he had chosen a mid-range figure of $8,250
per violation, bringing the total penalty to $138.4 million.
Under the False Claims Act, the majority of the $663.4
million will go to the U.S. government. But, Gilstrap on Tuesday
awarded Harman $218 million, which includes 30 percent of the
overall judgment and nearly $19 million in attorney fees, saying
the U.S. government's decision not to participate in the trial
"left the full burden of prosecuting" that case to Harman and
his attorneys.
A lawyer for Harman, George Carpinello of Boies Schiller &
Flexner, said Tuesday's order was good "not just for my client,
but the traveling public."
The verdict in Harman's lawsuit prompted several states to
ban use of the ET-Plus. In February, following concerns about
the guardrail system, federal regulators announced that the
system had passed a new round of crash tests.
