NEW YORK, April 30 Trinity Industries Inc
said on Wednesday that orders for its rail tank cars
that carry flammable products have slowed in recent quarters
because of uncertainties regarding new rules on their design.
A series of accidents on rail tank cars carrying crude oil
has put the new workhorses of the oil industry under scrutiny,
and U.S. and Canadian regulators are carving out new rules on
how to build them.
Dallas-based Trinity expects the delays to be short-lived.
Demand will rebound once final rules are in place, shortly after
Sept. 30, Steve Menzies, who heads its rail and railcar-leasing
business, said during the company's first-quarter earnings call.
"Our customers, like us, are assessing the potential impacts
pending regulatory changes," Menzies said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is expected to submit
a proposal to the White House this week that will outline new
specifications.
Last week, Canadian authorities ordered the phase-out of
older rail cars, partly in response to the explosion and fire on
a train carrying Bakken crude that killed 47 people in
Lac-Megantic, Quebec last July.
Changes in regulations, which are expected to add new safety
features like thermal protection and head-shields to older tank
cars, will likely increase demand for retrofits and boost
business for tank-car makers like Trinity.
On Tuesday, the company reported first-quarter net income of
$226.4 million, 186 percent higher than a year earlier.
Trinity shares jumped 4.7 percent to $75.89 on Wednesday.
