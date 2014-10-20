Oct 20 Trinity Industries Inc must pay
$525 million after a federal jury found it liable Monday over
claims it failed to tell a U.S. agency about changes it made to
a guardrail system, a lawyer for the plaintiff said.
The jury in Marshall, Texas, found Trinity civilly liable
for violating the False Claims Act. The jury said those
violations caused the U.S. government to incur $175 million in
damages.
The damages award, which was based on the amount the federal
government reimbursed states for thousands of Trinity's
energy-absorbing guard terminals, automatically triples to $525
million under the law.
The award was confirmed by Nicholas Gravante, a lawyer for
the purported whistleblower who brought the case, Joshua Harman,
a guardrail installer in Virginia.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)