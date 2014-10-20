Oct 20 Trinity Industries Inc must pay $525 million after a federal jury found it liable Monday over claims it failed to tell a U.S. agency about changes it made to a guardrail system, a lawyer for the plaintiff said.

The jury in Marshall, Texas, found Trinity civilly liable for violating the False Claims Act. The jury said those violations caused the U.S. government to incur $175 million in damages.

The damages award, which was based on the amount the federal government reimbursed states for thousands of Trinity's energy-absorbing guard terminals, automatically triples to $525 million under the law.

The award was confirmed by Nicholas Gravante, a lawyer for the purported whistleblower who brought the case, Joshua Harman, a guardrail installer in Virginia. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)