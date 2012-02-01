LONDON Feb 1 British newspaper publisher
Trinity Mirror said it will cut almost a fifth of its
editorial staff as part of a plan to overhaul the newsroom
behind its popular tabloids Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The
People.
The company said in a statement on Wednesday that up to 75
jobs would go from a total editorial staff of 400, under plans
to enable its national titles to "meet the economic challenges
facing the industry".
The outlook for newspaper groups is tough and many have seen
advertising revenues decline in recent times in the face of
online competition and declining print circulation.
Trinity Mirror said in November that advertising revenues
fell at both its national and 160 regional titles, hurt by the
weakness of the British economy.
The company has, however, benefited from higher Sunday
circulations following the closure of News of the World, a rival
paper owned by Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm News
International, part of News Corp.
As part of its restructuring plan, Trinity Mirror said it
would create a centralised reporting and production hub and
increase the number of pages it outsources for sub-editing.
The firm also said it would recruit additional reporters to
cover Britain's regional markets.
Shares in Trinity Mirror closed up 1 percent at 46.75 pence,
valuing the firm at about 119 million pounds ($188.7 million).
($1 = 0.6306 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)