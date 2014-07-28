LONDON, July 28 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it expected its full-year results to be marginally ahead of expectation, enabling it to pay a dividend for the first time since 2008.

Trinity said its first-half profit before tax came in at 48.2 million pounds, down 2.2 percent, with revenue down by 2.3 percent. It will recommend a final dividend for 2014 of 3 pence per share, which would be payable in June 2015.

"At this stage the board expects paying annual dividends of some 5 pence per share from 2015," it said.

