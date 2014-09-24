Sept 24 Trinity Mirror Plc

* Company today confirms that its subsidiary mgn ltd has admitted liability to four individuals who had sued mgn for alleged interception of their voicemails many years ago.

* Mgn has apologised to those individuals and agreed to pay compensation.

* Amount of that compensation will be assessed by court if it cannot be agreed.Company can also confirm that six other voicemail interception claims have already been settled for agreed sums.

* Company confirms that these steps were within those contemplated at time of interim results announcement.