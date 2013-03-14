UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 14 Trinity Mirror PLC : * Note the arrests this morning of two current and two former journalists
employed by the group * Police are investigating allegations of phone hacking on the Sunday mirror in
the period 2003 and 2004. * We take any allegation against employees very seriously and are co-operating
with the police on this matter" * Source text:
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.