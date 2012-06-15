(Adds details, quote)
LONDON, June 15 Sly Bailey will step down as
chief executive of Trinity Mirror with immediate effect
and not at the end of the year as planned, the newspaper group
said on Friday.
Bailey announced in May that she would step down from the
publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid after shareholders took
issue with her large pay package at a time of prolonged falling
profits and sales.
Since the announcement the group has fired the long-serving
editors of its daily and Sunday tabloids and moved to a
seven-day publishing model to improve efficiency.
Trinity Mirror said Finance Director Vijay Vaghela would
work with the newly appointed Chairman David Grigson to run the
group until a new chief executive is found.
"Despite the deep economic downturn, the actions she has
taken with her team have ensured the company has consistently
delivered robust profits," Grigson said. "We wish her well for
the future."
(Reporting by Kate Holton)