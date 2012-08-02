Aug 2 British media group Trinity Mirror Plc said profit rose nearly 19 percent for the first half as lower costs offset a fall in revenue, and that it expected to exceed expectations for the year on a fall in newsprint prices.

The publisher of Daily Mirror and the Sunday Mirror said actual revenue in the back half of the year would fall from the year-earlier period when it had benefited from the closure of Rupert Murdoch's News of the World.

The company, however, expects revenue trends on an underlying basis to improve marginally.

Trinity Mirror said adjusted pretax profit rose to 48.1 million pounds ($74.98 million) for the first half from 40.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to 356 million pounds but the company managed to cut operating costs by 20 million pounds.

Shares in the company were up 23 percent at 38.08 pence at 0750 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

"Limited in terms of specific outlook comments but (the company) confirms that they expect a slight improvement in advertising trends in the second half, and tight operational control in combination with lower newsprint prices will see result for year ahead of current expectations," Numis Securities analyst Gareth Davies said in a note to clients. ($1 = 0.6415 British pounds) (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)