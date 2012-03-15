LONDON, March 15 Trinity Mirror PLC : * Group revenue lower at £746.6 million with operating profit lower at £104.5 million * New £110 million bank facility through to August 2015; agreed reduced pension funding obligations for next 3 years * Will seek opportunities to grow the business, both organically and through acquisition * Initial impact of organic investment will be to reduce profitability in the short-term * Developing paid for e-editions for tablet devices for daily mirror, daily record and key metropolitan brands * Launching into the daily deals market, to invest £10 million over next 2 yrs * In the first quarter of 2012, group revenues are expected to fall by 3% year on year * Advertising revenues declining by 12% in Q1 * 2012 circulation revenues will be volatile with the impact of the launch of the new Sunday sun * Ad markets are expected to remain challenging, showing year on year declines and month on month volatility (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)