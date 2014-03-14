March 14 Trinseo SA, a plastics maker backed by
Bain Capital, filed again with U.S. regulators to raise up to
$200 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company withdrew its IPO plans last June after filing to
go public in June 2011.
Trinseo, formerly Styron Corp, told the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Goldman
Sachs, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley
were among the lead underwriters for the IPO.
Bain Capital bought Styron from Dow Chemical Co for
$1.63 billion in 2010.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
Trinseo intends to list its common stock under the symbol
"TSE", but did not specify the exchange it wants to list on.
Net proceeds from the offering would be used to repay debt
and for working capital and general corporate purposes, Trinseo
said. ()
The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company swung to a net loss
of $22.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2013, from a profit
of $30.3 million in 2012.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.