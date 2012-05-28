* Azul to purchase Trip, control combined carrier
* Estado says transaction to be announced Monday
* Comes as airlines face rising costs, weak demand
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian airline Azul Linhas
Aéreas Brasileiras bought control of smaller rival Trip for an
undisclosed sum, in a move that reflects growing consolidation
efforts among the nation's carriers, a local newspaper reported
on Monday.
Azul, founded by Brazil-born entrepreneur David Neeleman,
will own 80 percent of the combined company, which will in turn
dominate about 14 percent of the nation's air travel market, O
Estado de São Paulo newspaper reported, citing sources with
direct knowledge of the situation.
The transaction is still pending on regulatory approval, the
newspaper said. Efforts to reach media executives at both
companies for comment on the Estado report were unsuccessful.
The transaction is the latest in a wave of consolidation in
the industry after Chile's LAN won control of Brazilian carrier
TAM Linhas Aereas in 2010. Carriers are joining
forces to better cope with rising fuel and operational costs and
a slowing economy that is weighing on demand for air tickets.
Azul has slowly been growing its market share by offering
low fares and point-to-point routes to underserved cities with
no layovers. Smaller carriers are taking on their bigger rivals
by unlocking for affordable air travel in a vast country where
less than 10 percent of the population regularly flies and most
people travel by bus.
Azul, which was founded early in 2008, is the fourth
low-cost airline launched by Neeleman, an entrepreneur in the
sector who is best known for creating U.S. carrier JetBlue
Airways.
Among Azul partners are Gávea Investimentos, the Rio de
Janeiro-based asset management company controlled by JPMorgan
Chase & Co, and U.S. private equity firm TPG.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.
Editing by W Simon)