* Azul to purchase Trip, control combined carrier

* Estado says transaction to be announced Monday

* Comes as airlines face rising costs, weak demand

SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras bought control of smaller rival Trip for an undisclosed sum, in a move that reflects growing consolidation efforts among the nation's carriers, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

Azul, founded by Brazil-born entrepreneur David Neeleman, will own 80 percent of the combined company, which will in turn dominate about 14 percent of the nation's air travel market, O Estado de São Paulo newspaper reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

The transaction is still pending on regulatory approval, the newspaper said. Efforts to reach media executives at both companies for comment on the Estado report were unsuccessful.

The transaction is the latest in a wave of consolidation in the industry after Chile's LAN won control of Brazilian carrier TAM Linhas Aereas in 2010. Carriers are joining forces to better cope with rising fuel and operational costs and a slowing economy that is weighing on demand for air tickets.

Azul has slowly been growing its market share by offering low fares and point-to-point routes to underserved cities with no layovers. Smaller carriers are taking on their bigger rivals by unlocking for affordable air travel in a vast country where less than 10 percent of the population regularly flies and most people travel by bus.

Azul, which was founded early in 2008, is the fourth low-cost airline launched by Neeleman, an entrepreneur in the sector who is best known for creating U.S. carrier JetBlue Airways.

Among Azul partners are Gávea Investimentos, the Rio de Janeiro-based asset management company controlled by JPMorgan Chase & Co, and U.S. private equity firm TPG. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by W Simon)