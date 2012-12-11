Dec 11 Billionaire John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp said it took control of travel information site TripAdvisor Inc after it bought about 5 million shares in the company from media veteran Barry Diller.

The transaction gives Liberty control of about 22 percent of TripAdvisor's common stock and 57 percent of its voting stock.

Concurrently with the deal, Diller resigned as TripAdvisor's chairman, but will continue as a director.