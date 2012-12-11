Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Dec 11 Billionaire John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp said it took control of travel information site TripAdvisor Inc after it bought about 5 million shares in the company from media veteran Barry Diller.
The transaction gives Liberty control of about 22 percent of TripAdvisor's common stock and 57 percent of its voting stock.
Concurrently with the deal, Diller resigned as TripAdvisor's chairman, but will continue as a director.
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.