Feb 11 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported an 80 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by higher advertising and subscription revenue.

The company's click-based advertising revenue rose 25 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while subscription revenue surged 97 percent.

Net income rose to $36 million, or 25 cents per share, from $20 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, TripAdvisor earned 35 cents per share.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $288 million.

TripAdvisor's shares rose about 7 percent to $72.26 in extended trading. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)