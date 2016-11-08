BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 TripAdvisor Inc reported a 25.7 percent drop in quarterly profit as the travel review website operator earned less from referrals to third-party websites.
Net income fell to $55 million, or 37 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $74 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2flaYx5)
Revenue rose to $421 million from $415 million. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ko81ya) Further company coverage: