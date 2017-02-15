UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
Shares of the company, which owns websites such as TripAdvisor.com and Oyster.com, fell 4.3 percent to $50.45 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
The company's net income fell to $1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2kTQAIf)
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 16 cents per share.
The company reported revenue of $316 million, below the average analyst estimate of $326.5 million. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources