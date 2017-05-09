May 9 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company's shares rose about 6 percent to $49.55 in after-hours trading.

The company's total revenue rose to $372 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $352 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/2phutPv)

Net income fell to $13 million, or 9 cents per share, from $29 million, or 20 cents per share. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)