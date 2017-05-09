UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising.
The Needham, Massachusetts-based company's shares rose about 6 percent to $49.55 in after-hours trading.
The company's total revenue rose to $372 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $352 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/2phutPv)
Net income fell to $13 million, or 9 cents per share, from $29 million, or 20 cents per share. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources