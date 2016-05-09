May 9 Tripod Technology :

* Says the company to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.25 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says the company to pay cash dividend of T$1,708,219,169 in total

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yBVx

