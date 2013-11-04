BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Nov 4 Tri Pointe Homes Inc said it would buy Weyerhaeuser Co's homebuilding division for about $2.7 billion, making it one of the 10 largest homebuilders in the United States.
Tri Pointe said the deal would give it control of about 27,000 lots in high-growth markets where there are shortages of land ready to build on.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.