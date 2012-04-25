* Q1 rev $216.7 mln vs est $214.7

* Q1 adj EPS $0.02, in-line

* Expects 10 cents-15 cents a share loss in Q2

* Sees $170 mln-$185 mln revenue in Q2

* Shares down 13 pct in extended trade (Adds details)

April 25 TriQuint Semiconductor Inc forecast a surprise loss for the current quarter, warning about weakness in its key mobile market, sending its shares down 13 percent in extended trade.

The company, which makes chips used in mobile phones to connect to data and voice networks, said it expects 10 cents to 15 cents per share loss in the second quarter.

It forecast revenue of $170 million to $185 million.

Analysts were looking for a 5 cent per share profit on $223 million in revenue for the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We anticipate a challenging second quarter in the mobile devices market, specifically with our largest customer," Chief Executive Ralph Quinsey said in a statement.

TriQuint counts Apple Inc is its largest customer . Analysts expect Apple's iPhone sales cooling off after a record quarter ahead of the next-generation iPhone 5 launch.

First-quarter earnings were $1.9 million, or 1 cent per share. Excluding items, it earned 2 cents per share, matching Wall Street estimates.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $216.7 million, but was slightly above analysts' $214.7 million expectations.

Shares of the company were down 13 percent in extended trading. They closed at $5.52 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Sriraj Kalluvila)